Lyra Valkyria Punches Ticket To SummerSlam 2025 In WWE Raw No. 1 Contender's Match

Just 24 hours after their Triple Threat match at Evolution, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria took to Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" to determine who would gain another shot Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Both women dug deep in their Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match, but after a high-intensity match, Valkyria managed to survive long enough to secure her space on SummerSlam's first-ever two-night card.

The night's festivities began with a back-and-forth exchange, both women still fired up from their Sunday bout at Evolution II. Bayley scored the first pinfall of the night by slapping Valkyria across the face, before capitalizing on the young performer's shock with a roll-up.

Bayley continued to put pressure on Valkyria, but Valkyria regained ground with a Step-Up Enzuigiri, followed by a striking sequence. A rattling bump into the turnbuckle, however, halted her momentum, and left Valkyria's back in jeopardy. Bayley capitalized with a Belly to Back suplex on the ring apron, but the resilient Valkyria scored a pinfall after she transformed Bayley's subsequent pin attempt into one of her own for the night's second fall.

Both women began to race towards the final pinfall. A caught Baseball Slide allowed for Valkyria to drive her former mentor's knee on the ring apron, and Bayley's knee continued to plague her as both women entered deep waters. The two exchanged finisher kick-outs, with Valkyria surviving the Bayley to Belly before Bayley kicked out of the Nightwing moments later. As the match dragged on, both women refused to quit.

Things nearly unraveled for Valkyria as Bayley secured a brutal crossface. However, as Bayley attempted to push Valkyria away for the ropes, Valkyria grabbed Bayley's legs to muscle her up for a Nightwing to earn the final pinfall victory. As Valkyria celebrated, Lynch appeared, title in hand, to confront her challenger. The two shouted at each other to end the segment.