Becky Lynch Scores Flash Pin On Bayley, Retains WWE Women's IC Title At Evolution 2025

Becky Lynch is still Women's Intercontinental Champion after successfully defeating Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in the opening match of Evolution on Sunday. Lynch got the victory when she rolled Bayley into a backslide for the pin after Bayley took out Valkyria with a Rose Plant. It was Lynch's second title defense since initially winning the gold from Valkyria at Money in the Bank.

Bayley immediately threw Valkyria out of the ring to start off the match so she could face-off against her fellow Four Horsewoman. Valkyria didn't stay down for long and Bayley and Lynch worked together to bounce her face-first off the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, Valkyria hit a double cross body off the top rope after Lynch and Bayley countered each other finishes. Bayley was able to hit a sunset flip powerbomb to Lynch onto Valkyria, who was set up in a Tree of Woe in the corner. Lynch hit an inverted DDT to both women before all three began to trade off hitting their finishers, with the other woman left to break up the pinfall.

Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly to Valkyria, who followed it up with a Nightwing to Lynch. Bayley finally hit the Rose Plant before Lynch rolled across her back as she took out Valkyria. The champion pinned Bayley to retain the title.