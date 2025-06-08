Becky Lynch Wins Women's IC Title At WWE MITB, Lyra Valkyria Raises Her Arm & Suplexes Her

Becky Lynch is the new Women's Intercontinental Champion after rolling up Lyra Valkyria, while hanging on to her tights, for the victory at Money in the Bank. The pair initially fought over the title at Saturday Night's Main Event where Valkyria retained, but Lynch talked her way into a rematch where if she won, Valkyria would also have to raise her hand in victory.

The women immediately went after each other as the bell rang and Lynch dominated over the champion until Valkyria got back into the game with a backslide and a counter to the Manhandle Slam. She hit a spinning neck breaker and they were both laid out for a moment. Lynch got Valkyria in an arm bar, but the champion countered into a submission of her own where she also stepped on Lynch's neck before Lynch got to the ropes.

Outside of the ring, Valkyria draped Lynch over the barricade and hit her with a leg drop from the commentary desk. Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam from the second rope, but Valkyria kicked out. Lynch hit a second Manhandle Slam on the floor and Valkyria hit a Nightwing. Both women were almost counted out, but popped up at nine and got back in the ring. Valkyria rolled up Lynch, who countered with her own rollup for the win.

Valkyria raised Lynch's hand in victory not once, but twice. Lynch then demanded she put the title around her waist. Valkyria obliged, but then hit the new champion with a suplex followed by another Nightwing.