Roman Reigns Makes Major Challenge For WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has thrown out the challenge to team with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam.

Reigns returned during last week's "WWE Raw" to cost Breakker the number one contendership gauntlet match, allowing CM Punk to advance to challenge Gunther at SummerSlam, leading to yet another confrontation on Monday's episode. Breakker was joined by Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed in the ring for a promo segment, interrupted by Reigns' emergence and ending with the pair of Reigns and Uso standing tall; the latter running to make the save for the former and balance the odds.

The "Original Tribal Chief" has since taken to social media to address the segment and its endgame, reflecting on what Breakker had said to him before they had gotten physical and how they should move forward, as well as the idea that Breakker and Reed are the future of the business. He said there was only one way to determine if that is the case, and that's by seizing the moment when it is important, so he wanted to extend the challenge for them to try and do just that.

"Since none of us are in title matches, we don't really have much going on, I'm going to go ahead and extend the offer... If "Main Event" Jey Uso, the "Yeet Man" himself, would trust me one last time... if you'll trust me and accept this challenge with me, I say we take on the Bron-Brons at SummerSlam... We ain't got much time, I'm going to need some answers," Reigns said in the promo posted to X. The post was captioned, "The ball is in your court, Jey."

Reigns last wrestled at WrestleMania 40, losing Sunday's triple threat main event – also involving Punk – to Rollins thanks to the betrayal of Heyman. He last teamed with Uso at last year's Survivor Series, also featuring Reed on the side of Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline faction.