Roman Reigns Confronts Paul Heyman, Reunites With Jey Uso To Close Out WWE Raw

Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman after his surprise return on last week's "Raw". After acknowledging the Houston crowd, he turned his attention back to his former confidant. Heyman claimed he still loves "The Tribal Chief". Reigns told him he wasn't a Wise Man, but a dumbass. He believes Heyman thought they "were just another faction or wrestling group", but they were family that he was invited into to.

Heyman was flanked by his new projects, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns advised them to watch themselves because Heyman would take credit for their success and will eventually turn on them. Breakker told Reigns that the fans don't want him anymore because he's old news and was relevant five years ago. Breakker taunted Reigns by saying he's the "Top Dog" now. Reigns blindsided Breakker with a Superman Punch and pummeled Reed in the corner. Breakker speared Reigns and Reed set up for a Tsunami when Jey Uso came out to deliver Superkicks to Reed and Breakker. The cousins hit double spears on them as the show goes off the air.