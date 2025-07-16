Paul Heyman Swears Revenge After WWE Raw That Should've Been 'Bron Breakker's Night'

The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his triumphant return this week during "Monday Night RAW," where he wiped out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after the two decided to attack CM Punk and Jey Uso, following the "Second City Saint's" victory in the gauntlet match. Naturally, Paul Heyman wasn't too happy about both the outcome of the match and the decimation of his two guys, and took to social media to vent his frustrations.

"Just landed home in New York. This was supposed to be @BronBreakkerWWE's night. We are going to nuke the Island of Relevancy!" Heyman posted on X, referencing the WWE 2K25 mode at the same time.

Unfortunately for Heyman, his faction is one man down due to Seth Rollins' recent injury. The Money in the Bank Briefcase holder landed wrong after hitting a Springboard Moonsault at "Saturday Night's Main Event," and tweaked his knee. At the time of writing, the severity of Rollins' injury is still unknown, but reports are urging it's legitimate and not a work. Even more unfortunately, there's a belief that it might be a serious injury, which could mean that Rollins might be out for an extended time and might have to relinquish the MITB briefcase and step away from the current storyline with Breakker and Reed.

While this scenario won't bode well for Rollins, it could give Breakker the spotlight in the stable and allow him to be pushed front-and-center, making his loss last night a minor footnote in what could be a main event run. Only time will tell, but Heyman clearly has far more on his plate than he might have anticipated prior to leaving The Bloodline behind.