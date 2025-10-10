Dave Meltzer Lays Out Alleged WWE Plans For SNME, Survivor Series WarGames

Following Crown Jewel, WWE's main roster will look ahead to the month of November, in which two special events are slated to take place. Firstly on November 1, WWE will return to Salt Lake City, Utah for Saturday Night's Main Event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, three matches are currently penciled in for this show.

Coming off of his champion vs. champion match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins will reportedly pivot to another program with CM Punk, which includes "The Visionary" defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against "The Second City Saint" at SNME. Elsewhere in the Saturday Night's Main Event plans is said to be a WWE Women's Championship match pitting Jade Cargill against the reigning titleholder Tiffany Stratton. This would mark a rematch between the two as they previously collided over the title on WWE SummerSlam and "WWE SmackDown."

Another match reportedly scheduled for SNME is Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, with the winner earning an Undisputed WWE Championship bout against Cody Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series on November 29. Right now, WWE officials are said to be leaning toward McIntyre as Rhodes' challenger.

With Survivor Series being in his hometown of San Diego, WON reports that current plans call for Dominik Mysterio to defend his Intercontinental Championship against John Cena, who has limited dates left on his retirement tour. The Intercontinental Championship has also thus far eluded Cena in his WWE career.

Regarding the Men's and Women's WarGames slate, the women's iteration is internally listed as AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and "WWE NXT" star Lash Legend. On the men's end, the team of Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory (returning from injury) are currently set to face CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso, and a fifth member being debated as Jimmy Uso or LA Knight. As always, plans are subject to change before both events.