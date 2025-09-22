Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins To Battle For WWE Crown Jewel Championship In Perth

Following this weekend's WWE Wrestlepalooza, former rivals Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face in the post-show, which was to set up a future match at Crown Jewel.

Rhodes and Rollins, the two men's world champions in WWE, faced off when Rollins interrupted Rhodes' interview after the show went off the air. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that the face-off between the two is to set up a champion vs. champion clash at the next PLE, Crown Jewel.

"Yeah, you know, Seth Rollins coming off of a crazy loss tonight with AJ Lee coming back and showing the world that she hasn't missed a beat, and, you know, beating Becky Lynch. Seth's got something to prove now," said Triple H. "His vision has changed a little bit, right? So that vision has to become clear to him again. The thing is, on October 11, he's going to go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes, champion versus champion, to determine the Crown Jewel Champion in Perth. Okay, so that's what that moment was. That was the gauntlet being thrown down to say I'm the champ, you're the champ. Let's go to Perth and determine who is the Crown Jewel champion, and go from there. So this becomes must-win for Seth Rollins."

Rhodes faced off against the then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at last year's Crown Jewel to become the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Triple H predicts that Rollins has a "mountain to climb" when he faces "The American Nightmare" next month.

"And I think Cody Rhodes tonight showing why he is what he says QB one, he is the quarterback of this generation, showing why he is and showing tonight with Drew McIntyre that he's not going to go down easy in this thing. So Seth's got a big mountain to climb here," he added.

The last time that Rhodes and Rollins were in the same ring was when they teamed together at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.