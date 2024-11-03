WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

Another Crown Jewel has come and gone. As is the case with sports entertainment, there were plenty of literal winners and losers, but the following piece will not be focused on them. Instead, this is focused on who came out of Saturday's show looking like...well...a Crown Jewel, and who did not.

This will not be a recap on "what happened" at the event, that is what our fastidious results page is for. For more outright editorial, the staff who watched the show put together a list of things they loved and hated. Now it is time to talk about who can pat themselves on the back for a job well done, and who must hang their head in shame, with a long, hard road to redemption in front of them.

Enough prologue, it's time to dig into the real winners and losers from WWE's latest co-production with the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority.