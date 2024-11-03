WWE Crown Jewel 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Once upon a time, on the Island of Relevancy, a tribe domineered over the WWE Universe with unbridled violence and underhanded tactics. They were a tight-knit family bound by blood, believing success to be their birthright, and in the process of sustaining that rightful success they welcomed an outsider, first only as a means to an end. As time went on, the outsider became one with the family in his own respect, naturally endearing himself to the group he was merely just surviving, held on a tight leash for fear of violent ejection. But soon the outsider broke the Stockholm Syndrome, realizing that neither did he want to do the things he was tasked with, but also that he didn't need a familial relationship if it meant servitude.

That has been the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, with that synopsis as the bare bones of individual arcs between each of the characters. Zayn has his own unique bond with each member of The Bloodline, new and original; the almost patriarchal and adversarial relationship with his former "Tribal Chief," the brotherly relationship shared with each of The Usos – one Jimmy Uso severed abruptly while Jey Uso has nurtured with time, and the unspoken bond shared with Solo Sikoa on the other side. The aftermath of Crown Jewel's Bloodline six-man tag exemplified each and every one of those dynamics, with Zayn coming down to the ring as Sikoa had Jey set up for a chair snap across his neck. He first pleaded with Sikoa not to go through with it, standing between the warring brothers, but when it became clear the self-proclaimed "Tribal Chief" wouldn't be deterred, he committed to saving the only member of The Bloodline he still has a bond with. For a moment in time, occupied by the immediate threat before them, all of Zayn, Reigns, and The Usos came together to dispatch of Sikoa. But the moment couldn't erase the break down between the heroes in this story, the conflicts each and every one of them shared, and the clashing mentalities of their character arcs.

So Zayn and Reigns both went ahead, looking to deliver the first blow, and came together for perhaps the funniest and yet most logical outcome: Zayn kicked Reigns in the face and Sikoa ran off laughing at the collapse. It was a laugh of relief for the "Tribal Chief" and then came the realization, he had a cohesive unit and his foes stood bickering in the ring. When you follow the way each of the characters have continued to interact with one another over the past few years, each chapter heading into this event and then the event itself paid homage to the lore. The foundation has been laid once more for weeks of TV leading to an eventual reunion for real, the Avengers needed Infinity War's loss to win Endgame, and the same could be said about The Bloodline OGs.

Written by Max Everett