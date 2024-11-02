Report: WWE Raw To Feature No. 1 Contender's Match With Added Stipulation

"WWE Raw" from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will reportedly feature a No. 1 contender's match for GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship following the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event, with potential Crown Jewel spoiler implications, based on the reported participatns. According to WrestleVotes, which posted the news to X (formerly Twitter), a fatal-four way match for the contendership will be announced at Crown Jewel, and sources said the lineup will include Damian Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and either a returning Braun Strowman or Sheamus. WrestleVotes reported the last spot in the match has yet to be finalized.

While GUNTHER will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the event, the only other man with a match on Saturday is Rollins, who will face "Big" Bronson Reed, his first match since Reed put him on the shelf back in August. Priest put GUNTHER on notice on a previous episode of "Raw" that he would be coming back for the championship he previously held. Mysterio defeated Priest on "Raw" on Monday in an effort to earn a shot at GUNTHER. Strowman has not been seen on the red brand since his "Last Monster Standing" match against Reed, when Rollins returned and interfered, where Strowman was reportedly injured.