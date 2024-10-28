WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/28 - Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match, Ivy Nile Takes On Zelina Vega & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 28, 2024, coming to you live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

JD McDonagh of Judgment Day will find out who their next challengers for the WWE World Tag Team Championship are tonight as New Day, War Raiders, and LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Rey and Lee defeated American Made in a First Round Match last week to secure their spot in tonight's match while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston emerged victorious over Authors of Pain, and Erik and Ivar defeated Alpha Academy two weeks ago on "Raw".

Rey and Lee's LWO stablemate Zelina Vega will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she goes one-on-one with Ivy Nile in the latter's first match since she and her American Made teammates came up short against The Wyatt Sicks in an Eight Person Mixed Street Fight on the September 9 episode of "Raw". Nile and Vega encountered one another last week when they found themselves involved in a ringside brawl during the aforementioned First Round Tournament Match between American Made and LWO.

Before he squares off with Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rollins and Reed came face-to-face with one another in three separate brawls, prompting "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to make the match official for Saturday's Premium Live Event.

Additionally, Dominik Mysterio will be competing in his first match since he and his Judgment Day stablemates Carlito and JD McDonagh defeated the aforementioned Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde of LWO as he squares off with an unnamed former World Champion. Sheamus and Lugwig Kaiser also look to renew their rivalry tonight as they square off with each other, and new Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and the man that he dethroned last week thanks to help from The Bloodline Jey Uso are also both advertised to appear on tonight's show.