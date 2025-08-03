Tiffany Stratton Survives Jade Cargill To Retain Women's Title At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Tiffany Stratton walked into New Jersey with a 13-0 record in 2025, and after making short work of Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill, added one more win to her streak. Stratton and Cargill locked up on SummerSlam Saturday to contest Stratton's WWE Women's Championship, and after near-falls, finisher counters, and an unlucky rope break, Stratton walked out, gold still on her waist.

Stratton and Cargill got to work as soon as the bell rang, with the two exchanging quick pin cover attempts before Stratton moved to the outside for a break. Cargill followed to level Stratton with a Suplex before tossing the champion around. As Stratton rolled back to the ring, Cargill took a moment to pose on the apron. Stratton took advantage and knocked Cargill back down to the floor before taking her back inside for a Swanton Bomb. Cargill managed to get her shoulder up, and fought to land The Storm on the champion for a near fall.

The two women buckled down afterwards, with a back-and-forth war seeing Cargill land a Suplex on Stratton, only for Stratton to respond with a Driver. Stratton attempted to end the match via Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill's legs blocked Stratton. Cargill wrestled Stratton into Jaded, but a lack of ring awareness from the challenger allowed for Stratton to survive via rope break. Distraught, Cargill attempted to seal the deal with a Jaded from the top rope, but the move's lengthy set-up gave Stratton an opportunity to invert their fall to send Cargill crashing into the mat. From there, it only took one Prettiest Moonsault Ever for Stratton to retain her title.

Stratton is now set to continue her reign with the WWE Women's Championship, which sits at 212 days and counting. As of writing, no new challengers have appeared for Stratton.