Tiffany Stratton Conquers Nia Jax, Retains WWE Women's Title In SmackDown Main Event

Tiffany Stratton is still WWE Women's Champion after defeating Nia Jax in a hard-hitting main event of "WWE SmackDown" that also saw interference by Naomi and Jade Cargill. Jax defeated Cargill last week on "SmackDown" to get the opportunity to take on Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Jax to win the title back in January.

The women fought back-and-forth until Stratton had a surge of offense and hit an elbow off a back handspring followed by a spinebuster to Jax, who kicked out. Jax hit a sit-down powerbomb and a leg drop to Stratton, who also kicked out. As the women battled in the ring, Naomi's music hit and she stormed out to the ring with a chair. Before she could get involved in the match, Cargill's music hit and she took Naomi out through the crowd.

Back in the ring, Stratton hit a Prettiest Moonsault Ever to Jax, who kicked out. Commentary mentioned that no one had ever survived the move, and Stratton was distraught. She got back up to the top, but Jax pushed her off the turnbuckle to the floor. Jax hit a Samoan Drop on the announce desk and got Stratton back in the ring. Stratton countered a powerbomb, which Jax turned into an Annihilator, but Stratton was able to grab the bottom rope to break the pin.

Jax got out of the ring, grabbed the championship and started to walk off, but left the title on the canvas for the referee to grab and turn his back. With the referee distracted, Jax grabbed the chair Naomi left on the outside, but Stratton dropkicked it right into her face. Stratton hit a second Prettiest Moonsault Ever to get the victory.