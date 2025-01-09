Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About Cashing In MTIB, Winning WWE Women's Championship

After nearly six months of "will she or won't she," Tiffany Stratton finally cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase this past Friday night on "SmackDown" to become WWE Women's Champion. Of course, there will be consequences for that, as Stratton defeated former friend turned rival Nia Jax to do so, but for now, Stratton is basking in the afterglow of her big win, and rightfully so.

She was certainly doing that on the red carpet of "Raw's" Netflix premiere this past Monday night, when Stratton stopped to take some time to speak to "Denise Salcedo." Naturally, Stratton was asked about how she was feeling about her cash-in, and gave an answer most would expect.

"I'm feeling so amazing," Stratton said. "The past couple of days...I feel like it honestly hasn't hit me yet."

Stratton also admitted that there hadn't been a big celebration since the victory, and that she had since been relaxing and taking it all in. As for the moment of the win herself, Stratton conceded that it wasn't until after the win that it all came into focus, and that she was otherwise in total focus while getting the job done.

"I felt like through the whole process, whenever I was out there, I felt like I was on autopilot," Stratton said. "And when I hit my moonsault, finally, I really could relish in that moment. And I felt that's when everything hit me. All my hard work in the past three years, and standing on that table and holding that title, it felt so amazing. And then Vanessa Hudgens was three feet in front of me, and that felt even more amazing."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription