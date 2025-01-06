Tiffany Stratton Shares Blunt Social Media Post Following WWE SmackDown Title Win

New WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has sent a message to suitors of her title as she vows to hold on to it for however long she can.

Stratton won her first title on the main roster on last week's "WWE SmackDown," cashing in her women's Money in the Bank briefcase against her friend Nia Jax. In a TikTok she posted following her win, the former NXT Women's Champion lip-synced over a voiceover, outlining what she wants to do with the title around her waist.

"My New Year's resolution is to keep my foot on these bit*hes necks," Stratton said and walked away, raising her title over her head.

Tiffany Stratton posted a TikTok after winning the WWE Women's Championship pic.twitter.com/DtSSWeSdi8 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 4, 2025

Following her win, Stratton proclaimed plainly in a backstage interview that it was "Tiffy Time" now that she has won the WWE Women's Championship.

Stratton's cash-in was the penultimate match of "SmackDown," as she cashed in her contract after Jax's win over Naomi, which Stratton had a hand in. Stratton got the win after she betrayed Jax and attacked her with the briefcase, before landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to record her first title win on the main roster.

A report ahead of the show revealed that WWE had rewritten the show just a few hours before the show went live, suggesting that a title change was planned for the blue brand, which happened with Stratton's win. Another report claimed that WWE had earmarked the title change weeks in advance and kept it a secret to not spoil the surprise.