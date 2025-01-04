WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/3 - The Usos & Sami Zayn Vs. The Bloodline, WWE Women's Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona in the premiere of the new three hour format of the show!

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will be joining forces with Sami Zayn to take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline in the main event of tonight's show. The issues between the six men have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, with tensions running high between them as they've encountered each another in a series of attacks and matches.

Nia Jax will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line against one of her longtime rivals, Naomi. Not only did Naomi previously unsuccessfully challenge Jax for her title on the November 15 episode of "SmackDown", but Naomi and Bianca Belair retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Jax and Candice LeRae on December 20 before the former two women and Bayley defeated the latter two women and Stratton during last week's edition of the show.

Shinsuke Nakamura will be competing in a WWE ring for the first time since retaining his United States Championship against LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames as he collides with Andrade in a non-title match. Nakamura and Andrade have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with the former defeating the latter in another non-title match on the November 29 episode of "SmackDown".