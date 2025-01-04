Rumored 'Last Minute Rewrites' On Tonight's WWE SmackDown Could Result In Title Change

"WWE SmackDown" moves to three hours on the USA Network Friday night ahead of the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, and it's shaping up to be a big show — with a potential title change. According to the WrestleVotes insider account on X (formerly Twitter) there have been last-minute rewrites to the show, according to a source, that occurred as late as 6:00 pm EST and could have championship implications.

"Some backstage chatter about a potential title change tonight on 'SmackDown,'" WrestleVotes posted, "with last-minute rewrites reportedly happening as late as 6 PM, according to a source."

The two title matches set for Friday's episode include WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax defending against Naomi (with Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton waiting in the wings to cash in amidst ongoing drama with her frenemy) and #DIY defending their WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns. This last is according to an announcement on WWE's Instagram account by General Manager Nick Aldis, who said the Street Profits were not medically cleared to compete, so MCMG will be taking their place.

Of course, there's always the possibility that an entire different title belt could end up being put on the line, as recent reports have indicated both a preponderance of "WWE Raw" talent and a "big" hour three angle for tonight's inaugural 180-minute episode of the blue brand.