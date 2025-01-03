Top WWE Raw Stars Set For First Three-Hour SmackDown Amidst Potential Roster Changes

The current WWE brand split seems to be on pause for a moment, as "WWE Raw" makes its move to Netflix on Monday while "WWE SmackDown" on the USA Network moves to three hours as of Friday night. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are already set for a huge match on the January 6 Netflix premiere, Sami Zayn has been working "SmackDown" matches lately, and now, according to PWInsider, "Raw" star Drew McIntyre is backstage at Friday's "SmackDown," with PWI reporting that he will "100% be appearing" on the show.

The report of McIntyre's presence was later confirmed by Fightful Select, who reported that other "Raw" talents are backstage as well, and that red brand talent are expected to be at "SmackDown" shows moving forward. Both brands will apparently be seeing talent formerly limited to the other show "for a while," and some talent will be making a more permanent switch. McIntyre, for one, is expected to permanently move to "SmackDown" according to PWI, while Zayn is also moving to the blue brand according to Ibou of Fightful and WrestlePurists.

Furthermore, PWInsider has reported there is a "big angle" planned for the third hour of "SmackDown" on Friday, while "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the main event of the show will be a six-man tag team match pitting The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga against Zayn and The Usos — Jey Uso is also nominally a "Raw" talent. Meanwhile, an in in-ring promo will reportedly open the show, but PWInsider could not confirm who was involved. Paul Heyman is also set to cut a promo in the ring at some point during "SmackDown."