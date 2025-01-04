Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Opening Segment, Tiffany Stratton Cash-In Victory

A new report has shed light on the opening segment and Women's Championship match during Friday's "WWE SmackDown." The first-ever three-hour episode of the blue brand kicked off with a promo segment from WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, only for him to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre and later ambushed by his Royal Rumble opponent, Kevin Owens.

However, according to PWInsider the segment was originally designed to open with a promo from Owens that would see McIntyre and Rhodes then get involved. There was reportedly "bouncing back and forth" on the best direction for all involved, including talk of Jey Uso being involved, but McIntyre would instead continue his story with Uso with a cameo during his main event tag bout, and the opening segment became what it was.

Later in the show, stand-in Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi challenged Nia Jax for the Women's Championship, and though the title would change hands, it would be after a Tiffany Stratton Money in the Bank cash-in on Jax once she had retained. With both competitors down, Stratton made her entrance with the briefcase in one hand and the scruff of a referee's collar in the other, only to wipe out the referee and instead hit Naomi with the briefcase, allowing Jax to complete her title defense. After the bell had rung, Stratton invited Jax to continue to beat down Naomi, only to hit her with the briefcase from behind, cashing in on the champion to win her first WWE Women's Title. PWInsider notes that the cash-in and title change had been planned for weeks, kept as a closely guarded secret, and it was not known among many that the change was coming.