Backstage Update On Austin Theory's WWE Status

Austin Theory's status within WWE had come into question in recent weeks following the unceremonious breakup of A-Town Down Under, his tag team with Grayson Waller, but a new report has clarified what's going on with the former United States Champion. According to Fightful Select, Theory is currently listed amongst other injured talent like Ilja Dragunov and Zoey Stark, according to sources within WWE.

The reports refutes recent rumors, which stemmed from a PWInsider Elite story, that Theory had been removed from WWE's internet roster. The WWE sources clarified to Fightful that Theory is not off the roster completely. Waller said during a backstage promo segment on the July 21 episode of "WWE Raw" that Theory was injured. Waller didn't go into specifics in the segment and reports have not yet clarified what type of injury Theory might have suffered.

The 28 year old's last match was on "WWE Main Event" during the July 12 "Raw" tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. He was defeated by El Grande Americano. His last televised "Raw" bout came on May 5 in a losing effort to Sheamus. Before that, he was part of the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WWE SmackDown," which was won by Carmelo Hayes.

Waller and Theory first began teaming on "SmackDown" in September 2023. The pair had been teasing a breakup for months, as far back as "WWE NXT's" Vengeance Day when they competed in a triple threat match against Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. Waller has since gone on to link up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in an attempt to join The New Day.