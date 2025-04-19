Carmelo Hayes Wins 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully outlasted much of the "WWE SmackDown" roster on Friday to win the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to kickoff WrestleMania weekend. Hayes was victorious after sending Andrade over the top rope.

Competitors in the match included the recently-debuted Rey Fenix, American Made, Carlito, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, Pretty Deadly, New Catch Republic, Karrion Kross, Los Garza, A-Town Down Under, Santos Escobar, Ludwig Kaiser, Dragon Lee, and more. Carlito was the first man eliminated and R-Truth was a close second after being eliminated by former tag team partner The Miz.

Otis eliminated the Creed Brothers, but took himself over the top rope with his own momentum. The Luchadores in the match teamed up to eliminate Chad Gable. The last four men in the ring were Fenix, Nakamura, Hayes, and Andrade. Andrade made quick work of Nakamura and Fenix almost took out both Andrade and Hayes, but they held onto the ropes and got themselves back in the ring. Fenix took to the top rope to take out his opponents, but El Grande Americano appeared and pulled down the rope, calling Fenix to fall to the floor and be eliminated.

Hayes was able to eliminate Andrade as he was perched on the middle rope and Hayes got his legs up and over him, sending Andrade crashing to the floor. Hayes celebrated at ringside with the Andre the Giant trophy alongside current tag team partner The Miz.