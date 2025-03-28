Former AEW Star Rey Fenix To Debut On SmackDown Next Week, WWE Ring Name Revealed

It was revealed on "WWE SmackDown" from London, England that former AEW star Rey Fenix will officially debut on the blue brand next Friday ahead of WrestleMania 41, when WWE is back in the United States, and he'll be using "Rey Fenix" as his WWE ring name. After two weeks of video vignette teases and reports that he had been signed to the company, Fenix's debut was officially confirmed on Friday.

Fans were curious as to what name he would wrestle under, as he's been known as just Fenix, Fenix el Rey, and more throughout his years in the business, and WWE shortened the name of his brother and Lucha Bros tag team partner Pentagon Jr. to simply Penta when he arrived on "WWE Raw." Former AEW star Ricky Starks also changed his ring name when he made the recent jump to "WWE NXT," and is now going by Ricky Saints.

Fenix's debut comes after AEW President Tony Khan released the luchador from his contract after months of speculation. Khan initially added injury time to Fenix's deal so he couldn't join his brother in WWE as quickly, as it was reported the brothers had discussions with WWE before their AEW contracts were up. Khan reversed his decision and released Fenix from his contract at the beginning of May.