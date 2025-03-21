Report: Former AEW Star Rey Fenix Officially Signed To WWE Contract

Last week, WWE aired a cryptic vignette that teased the arrival of a new WWE Superstar, which reports indicate to be Rey Fenix. Fenix had undergone routine medical evaluations in the weeks prior under the presumption that he was set to join WWE. According to Fightful Select, this is now officially the case as Fenix has finally put pen-to-paper with the company.

Looking ahead, WWE is reportedly planning to debut Fenix on "WWE SmackDown," the same brand in which the aforementioned vignette was broadcasted. The exact date of Fenix's formal arrival is unknown.

Fenix's move to WWE comes on the heels of his departure from All Elite Wrestling, in which he once reigned as an AEW Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Penta. Fenix and Penta reportedly looked to join WWE late last year, with the latter successfully doing so. In Fenix's case, however, AEW CEO Tony Khan added injury time to his AEW contract, meaning his plans were put on hold until sometime later in 2025. Eventually, Khan reversed that decision and released Fenix from his AEW deal.

Fenix will be another notch on the recent string of former AEW talents making the transition to WWE. Over the last year, the likes of Ethan Page, Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks), Shawn Spears (known as Tye Dillinger in his initial WWE run), and Penta have come aboard to WWE. Penta's respective debut came on "WWE Raw" in January with a victory over former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable.