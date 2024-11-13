Grayson Waller Explains How He Got Paired With Austin Theory In WWE

Over the last year, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been wrestling alongside each other under the tag team name "A-Town Down Under," and have quickly become one of WWE's most hated heel partnerships, especially after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40. It's no secret that Waller and Theory are similar to each other, with both portraying very energetic and cocky characters on television. Appearing on "Insight," Waller went into detail about the team's formation, and how the onscreen relationship between himself and Theory wasn't supposed to last long.

"I think we're just two incredibly good-looking, humble dudes, and they're like, this is gonna work. But me and Theory, we met each other a few times before I got called up, but we just got along really well straight away. We have similar mindsets when it comes to the business too. So we did a few little things together, and I was just like we're both here to be great, and we're not going to let anyone get in our way, and we're going to work hard for it too ... so we have similar mindsets and it just kind of worked. I don't think it was a long-term plan, but it's one of those things that just worked so well that it stuck."

Waller and Theory held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 90 days after WrestleMania 40, until losing the titles to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY on the "WWE Smackdown" before Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada.

