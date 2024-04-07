WWE Splits Tag Titles At WrestleMania 40, Awesome Truth & A-Town Down Under Get Belts

In a WrestleMania weekend full of promising tag team action, the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships promised nothing but chaos. Ladders were crunched, tables and chairs were broken over bodies, and by the time the dust settled, not one but two new champions were crowned in Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under.

At the beginning of the ladder match, the two titles were separated so that the "Raw" Tag Team Championships and the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships were hanging separately. The teams of DIY, The Judgement Day, New Catch Republic, The New Day, Awesome Truth, and A-Town Down Under all immediately began to compete to grab one, or both, of the available tag team championships hanging over the Philadelphia crowd.

Success came early to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under when both men managed to climb the ladder to claim the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. Waller and Theory both began to turn their attention to the "Raw" Tag Team Championships hanging just feet away, but Waller found himself broken over a table set up on the outside of the ring, and those hopes were sufficiently dashed.

All teams began vying for the "Raw" Tag Team Championships. Theory attempted to re-unify the Tag Team Championships for A-Town Down Under, but was quickly met with a Birminghammer from New Catch Republic. More chaos ensued, until R-Truth found himself in the ring, alone, with a ladder. Philadelphia lost their minds as R-Truth climbed the ladder, and unclipped the carabiner holding the "Raw" Tag Team Championships. This is R-Truth's first WrestleMania victory in his nearly 25-year career, and Awesome Truth's first "Raw" Tag Team Championship reign.

As of writing, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships have officially been dissolved back into the "Raw" and "SmackDown" WWE Tag Team Championships. This match marked the end of The Judgment Day's 173-day reign with the unified titles.