DIY Relive Former Championship Success In Toronto, Claim WWE Tag Titles On SmackDown

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano proved that lightning can strike twice in the same arena, as they captured the WWE Tag Team Championships from A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the main event of "WWE SmackDown." #DIY captured the belts in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where they initially won the NXT Tag Team Championships during their run in the company's developmental brand. The arena is also where Gargano made his return to WWE two years ago. They bested Theory and Waller, who had been having troubles as a tag team for weeks.

The match broke down quickly after the bell rang, with #DIY taking over and getting the heel team out of the ring, before both springing over the top rope to take them down. Gargano and Ciampa were in control following a commercial break, but A-Town Down Under got their momentum back quickly and were able to isolate Gargano in their corner before knocking him out of the ring. Theory attempted to run Gargano through the ring barricade, but Gargano moved out of the way and Theory went crashing into it himself. Gargano hit a Destroyer on Waller on the floor. After fighting with Theory in the ring, Gargano looked to make a tag to Ciampa, but Waller recovered and pulled Ciampa off the apron.

#DIY hit a Shatter Machine and a flurry of offense, but couldn't score the pin. #DIY hit a Meeting In The Middle and Gargano pinned Waller, but Theory got his tag partner's foot under the bottom rope. Gargano put Waller in the Gargano Escape, but Theory stopped his partner from tapping out. Ciampa was able to lock in the Sicilian Stretch on Theory, and Waller tapped to Gargano, and #DIY became the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

