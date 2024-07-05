WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/5 - Randy Orton, Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes Appear, WWE Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 5, 2024, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

The go-home show for WWE Money In The Bank tomorrow night will feature an appearance from Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who have something on their minds to share ahead of their Six Man Tag Team Match against The Bloodline. Orton, Owens, and Rhodes found themselves in hot water last week when they were removed from the arena after attacking The Bloodline. Things didn't go as foreseen by The Bloodline either, as following such attack, they sent Paul Heyman crashing through the announce desk after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new "Tribal Chief".

Advertisement

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the second time ever on television as they defend against #DIY. Tensions between the two teams have been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks, with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa having made it clear that they're coming for A-Town Down Under's title.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be joining forces for the first time since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Clash At The Castle as they collide with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The four women came face-to-face last week during Cargill and LeRae's Triple Threat Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier Match, as well as Cargill interfering in Hartwell's own Triple Threat Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier Match later that night.

Advertisement

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton is advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.