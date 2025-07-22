Grayson Waller Says Austin Theory Is Injured, Quietly Breaks Up Tag Team On WWE Raw

A-Town Down Under are officially no more, as Grayson Waller announced the tag team's breakup during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," when he also told the New Day that former partner Austin Theory was injured. Despite no official reports, as of this writing, that Theory is out of action, Waller used the excuse to get close to the former tag team champions in hopes to join up with them in their quest to recapture the gold.

The pair first teamed up on a September 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown" where they defeated The Brawling Brutes' Butch (Pete Dunne) and Ridge Holland. They continued to team together up until the split, with their most recent match together taking place on an episode of "WWE Main Event" back in June. However, their most recent televised tag team match came in a loss against The Usos in March, following their triple threat match where they competed against each other and NXT Champion Oba Femi at "WWE NXT's" Vengeance Day.

Waller had been seen hanging around New Day during commercial breaks on Netflix, but nothing had been made official for A-Town Down Under until Monday night. Theory last wrestled on the July 14 episode of "Main Event" in a loss to El Grande Americano.