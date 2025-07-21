WWE Raw Results 7/21 - Roman Reigns & CM Punk Appear, Women's Tag Team Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 21, 2025, coming to you live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas!

Seconds after CM Punk emerged victorious in a Number One Gauntlet Match to secure the right to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam during last week's edition of "Raw", Roman Reigns made his highly anticipated return for the first time since Paul Heyman betrayed him at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he took out Rollins and Heyman's allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Following such, Reigns will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as will Punk when he addresses GUNTHER.

Becky Lynch found out who she would be defending her Women's Intercontineal Championship against at SummerSlam would be last week when Lyra Valkyria after the latter defeated Bayley in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Number One Contenders Match. Not only does Lynch have an offer to make to Valkyria ahead of SummerSlam, but Valkyria and Bayley also have the change to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when they challenge titleholders Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The first challengers for World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day will be revealed since they became titleholders on the June 30 episode of "Raw", as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day take on LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro and American Made's Brutus Creed and Julius Creed.

Additionally, Sheamus will be colliding with Rusev after the latter defeated the former on June 30. Sami Zayn also looks to put his issues to bed with Karrion Kross once and for all tonight after being blindsided by him with an attack backstage a couple weeks ago as they go head-to-head with one another.