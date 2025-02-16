Oba Femi Overcomes Main Roster Stars At WWE NXT Vengeance Day As New Threat Appears

Oba Femi retained his NXT Championship over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day. In his second defense of the title since winning it at New Year's Evil in January, Femi was facing both members of A-Town Down Under at once after they made a return to their old stomping grounds, looking to win an elusive championship in the developmental territory.

As could have been expected, Theory and Waller sought to make good on their two-on-one advantage in the early goings. Femi was proving to be matched with the odds by himself, reversing a double suplex with his own to the both of them. The action went to the outside and Femi sent Waller crashing into the steps before launching them at Theory, only for Waller to run both himself and Femi into the steps to stop "The Ruler" in his tracks.

Waller then made use of a steel chair, only to then feel it for himself as Femi hit a sidewalk slam. Femi introduced a table, only to be attacked by A-Town Down Under who then themselves set it up. Waller landed an elbow from the top ropes, with Theory then going for the pin, but Femi kicked out to stun them. Femi then sent Waller through the announcer's desk, with Theory hitting A-Town Down in the ring. But Waller pulled the referee out of the ring to stop the count. That led to the tag team arguing on the outside, followed by Waller inadvertently hitting Theory with his rolling stunner. Femi then hit the powerbomb for the pinfall over Waller, retaining his title. After the match, the quad of Dion Lennox, Saquon Sugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James emerged once again to take out the NXT Champion.