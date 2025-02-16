New WWE NXT Group Makes Violent Vengeance Day Debut After Latest Fraxiom Title Defense

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are still NXT Tag Team Champions, but they (and everyone else on Tuesday nights) may have a lot more to worry about following the conclusion to their title match at Vengeance Day.

The team colloquially known as Fraxiom took on the team of Josh Briggs and Pro Wrestling NOAH's Yoshiki Inamura in a match that had the Washington D.C. crowd on its feet at multiple points. Inamura nearly had the match won toward the end, but Frazer and Axiom both rolled out of the way of his top rope splash. After Axiom took down Briggs with a big moonsault on the outside, he and Frazer returned to the ring and hit a high/low sweep kick combination on Inamura, who Axiom pinned to retain the belts. The two teams showed respect to one another by shaking hands afterward, but the warm fuzzy moment wouldn't last long as both teams were attacked by four men who commentary recognized as a quartet of Performance Center trainees. The group members have been identified as Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars (formerly known as Lucky Ali) and Osiris Griffin (formerly known as Josh Black). They later appeared again and attacked NXT Champion Oba Femi following his own successful title defense.

Such a group has been teased on recent episodes of "WWE NXT" programming, and it had been reported that the new stable would likely comprise newcomers. "NXT" fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see how the storyline unfolds — as well as who could be next to challenge for the tag titles as Fraxiom's dominance in the division continues.