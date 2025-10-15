WWE Raw Reportedly Had 'No Major Rewrites' Apart From Closing Seth Rollins Angle

The conclusion of the October 13 episode of "WWE Raw" left WWE fans around the world stunned as Seth Rollins was brutally attacked by his Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with Paul Heyman siding with Breakker and Reed. The attack came out of nowhere for some people, and the reason for that is in large part due to the reported injury Rollins has sustained which requires surgery. However, according to Ibou of Wrestlepurists on X (formerly known as Twitter), this was the planned ending for the episode and that there were no major re-writes due to Rollins' injured shoulder.

"Yesterday's Raw largely went as it was originally constructed/written, down to CM Punk becoming the number one contender. No major rewrites were done because the nature of Seth's injury wasn't fully clear yet. Even the Vision's backstage moment was going to be on the show, they just tacked on the turn at the end to the show that was already prepared." Ibou went on to report that Breakker was always supposed to turn on Rollins, but that it was planned to happen months later with Brock Lesnar being brought in to be one of Breakker's first opponents.

Ibou would go on to speculate that CM Punk, who became the number one contender to Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw," could end up facing Breakker or someone like Roman Reigns to determine a new champion as it's likely that Rollins will have to vacate the title. However, WWE has reportedly not decided what to do with the title at the time of writing, or the potential line-up for the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 29, which Rollins was supposed to be a part of. It's also unknown in regards to how long Rollins will be out of action for as he was also penciled in to face Reigns at WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.