Bryan Alvarez Claims Seth Rollins Shoulder Injury Is Legitimate, WWE Still Evaluating

From backstage reports to interpretations of televised segments, there are few concrete details in the ongoing Seth Rollins injury rabbithole. While WWE has been tight-lipped regarding the situation, Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has come out to state the legitimacy of Rollins' injury with confidence.

"[Rollins] definitely has a shoulder injury," Alvarez declared. "It was from the coast-to-coast headbutt. He is hurt, and so [WWE] pulled the trigger on the Bron Breakker turn on Seth Rollins, and...it's it. The Vision is over!"

A clip of a recent Wrestling Observer broadcast featured Alvarez disclosing all known details about Rollins' current health situation was posted Tuesday evening. In the clip, Alvarez attested to the legitimacy of Rollins' injury, but he did not claim to know the severity of said injury. According to Alvarez, Rollins is en route to Birmingham for a medical assessment to determine whether surgery is necessary.

Alvarez also claimed that, moving forward, Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman will be the heel team for Survivor Series: WarGames. Interestingly, Alvarez named Austin Theory as a probable replacement for Rollins' place on the WarGames team. Whether the former "A-Town Down Under" act will associate himself with The Vision — WarGames or not — has yet to be hinted at or confirmed on WWE programming.

"There were plans for Seth to run The Vision at least through WrestleMania," Alvarez continued. "The original WrestleMania idea was Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. And...my guess is that Roman Reigns [was] probably going to beat Seth, and that was going to be the catalyst, probably [at] the "Raw" after WrestleMania, for Bron Breakker turning on Seth Rollins, and they strap the rocket onto the guy."

Alvarez ended by implying that Breakker's original post-WrestleMania push is still possible. Whether WWE will follow through with a version of their original Vision plans remains to be seen.