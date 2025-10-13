WWE World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins Spotted Wearing Arm Sling After Crown Jewel

For those who missed "WWE Raw" this morning while still waking up, the show ended in a big way, with The Vision seemingly splintering after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with Paul Heyman's support. While there had been some tension between Rollins and his stablemates recently, the turn came a bit out of left field. But it may be a bit more understandable given Rollins' current condition.

Taking to X shortly after noon time on Monday, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Rollins had been spotted following WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday sporting a sling on his arm. This news was corroborated by a photo posted by another X user on Monday morning, which showed Rollins posing with a fan in Perth, with a sling noticeable on his left arm.

Seth Rollins had been wearing a sling backstage and around Australia over the last day — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 13, 2025

My friend encountered Seth Rollins on a street in Perth yesterday. You also can see he's wearing an arm sling. #wwe #smackdown #wweraw #wwecrownjewel pic.twitter.com/93x5aKe118 — galaxyspeed (@galaxyspee49682) October 13, 2025

Though the sling, and the sudden turn by Breakker and Reed on "Raw," suggests that Rollins is injured and potentially being written off, nothing has been confirmed at this time. Rollins did work this past weekend at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Cody Rhodes for the first time in singles action to become the Crown Jewel Champion. During the match, Rollins landed a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on Rhodes, which saw him land on his left arm; Rollins could be seen nursing the arm following the spot.

This is the second time in many months that fans have been scared Rollins would miss time, after he seemingly was injured during a "Saturday Night's Main Event" match with LA Knight back in July. The injury turned out to be a ruse, however, and Rollins returned just a few weeks later to shockingly cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and steal the WWE World Heavyweight Title away from CM Punk.