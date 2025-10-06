Bully Ray Outlines 'Breakdown' He Wants To See From This WWE Star

Seth Rollins has been among the focal points of WWE in 2025, from forming The Vision to faking an injury to cash-in and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but recently things have started to go sideways. For one, Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, came up short against AJ Lee and CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza. Now, he's set to battle Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, a risky proposition for Rollins given he has never beaten Rhodes in singles action.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray analyzed Rollins' situation. Given Rollins' current struggles while the rest of The Vision is finding success, Bully believes Rollins losing to Rhodes and having a bit of a breakdown may not be the worst thing in the world.

"I want to see Seth Rollins go crazy," Bully said. "And when I say crazy, I want him to have a breakdown, because things are not going [well]. Because he loses to Cody. Because he and Paul are on different pages. His wife won't shut up. The Bron's are doing whatever they want to. Everything is falling apart at the seams for Seth Rollins."

The problem with that scenario is that Bully has already labeled the upcoming Rhodes-Rollins match as a must win for Rollins, given his previous defeats. As such, it will require, in Bully's eyes, WWE choosing what's best for Rollins' momentum, or what's best for the storyline.

"There's definitely a lot of layers with all of these characters," Bully said. "It does make it interesting. We'll see where they go with it. I think that, even though I've said I think it's a must win match for Seth, it's better for the Seth story if he loses again."

