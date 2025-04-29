WWE's Seth Rollins Outlines 'Business Relationship' With Paul Heyman

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman severed his partnerships with CM Punk and Roman Reigns to make room for a new one with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins (and later Bron Breakker). During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Rollins addressed this partnership, noting that it is mutually beneficial, unlike Heyman's previous two.

"This is a business relationship and that's the beauty of it," Rollins said. "I don't want to get too deep into it, but you got the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry. Roman Reigns ain't around enough. CM Punk's not reliable enough. I am both of those things. Paul Heyman is dedicated to this industry. He will always do what is best for business and so will I. So I think that is a nice arrangement. I'm smarter than those two, Punk and Roman. I'm not worried about any betrayals or any chaos like that. We've got this thing dialed in. I'm very excited to see where it leads us."

In the lead up to WrestleMania 41, Rollins pointed out the metaphorical holes in Heyman's relationships with Punk and Reigns, with the latter centering on the fact that "The OTC" left Heyman to be attacked by a new Bloodline unit, led by Solo Sikoa, last year. In the case of Punk, Rollins stressed that Punk left everyone, including Heyman, behind when he exited WWE in 2014 and was now leveraging their friendship for a favor involving WrestleMania.

Should Heyman have ultimately sided with either of them, Rollins believes the other would have sought out revenge on him. As such, Rollins felt he was the only logical solution for Heyman to side with coming out of "The Show of Shows."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.