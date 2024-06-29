Anoa'i Family Member Reacts To Bloodline Taking Out Paul Heyman On WWE SmackDown

A member of the Anoa'i dynasty has reacted to Paul Heyman's mauling at the hands of The Bloodline during Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Tensions boiled over between the would-be "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa and the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman during the show, with Heyman finally drawing the line as he refused to acknowledge Roman Reigns' enforcer. In a snap decision, Sikoa dropped Heyman with the Samoan Spike and orchestrated Jacob Fatu putting him through the announcer's table.

Advertisement

Sikoa's father, Rikishi, has since reacted to the segment in what appears to be approval of the decision. It should come as no surprise considering Rikishi had also supported the youngest of his sons when his oldest, Jimmy Uso, was similarly ejected from the group. "ITS DONE!" Rikishi wrote via X.

ITS DONE ! — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) June 29, 2024

The attack on Heyman comes after weeks of Sikoa taking The Bloodline into his own hands while Roman Reigns has been absent. Following Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania 40, the "Tribal Heir" made an example out of Uso and has since brought in Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and most recently, Jacob Fatu, in decisions Heyman had warned were not his to make. During last week's "SmackDown," Heyman also asked to leave with CM Punk as to get away from the splinter group, a sign of things to come during this week's episode. There is no word on when Reigns or Uso are scheduled to return, but it can be expected that they will have something to make of Sikoa's new faction.

Advertisement