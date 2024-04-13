WWE Legend Rikishi Shares Odd Reaction To Son Jimmy Uso Being Destroyed On SmackDown

The cracks in The Bloodline were plain to see after last night's "WWE SmackDown" following WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns was MIA following the end of his 1,316 day Universal Championship reign at the hands of Cody Rhodes. So it was left to Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman to steer the ship in the aftermath of the storm. What transpired in the "Tribal Chief's" absence was Sikoa destroying his older brother as a consequence of his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, alongside newly-joined member of The Bloodline Tama Tonga. All to the surprise of Heyman, who was prevented by Sikoa from calling Reigns, suggesting an usurpation somewhere down the line.

Feeding into that idea, WWE Hall of Famer and father to Sikoa and the Usos, Rikishi, showed support for the youngest of his progeny following the attack. "BELIEVE THAT," Rikishi wrote on X. As most replies to the post pointed out, it's quite odd to see Rikishi seemingly endorse his eldest son, Jimmy, getting brutally beaten down by Sikoa and Tonga.

There are some moving parts to consider when it comes to the multi-faceted Anoa'i dynasty of late. In Reigns' absence, The Rock declared during this week's "WWE Raw" that he will return to face Rhodes, feeling Rhodes' has finished his story with Reigns but theirs is just getting started. It's worth noting that Rock pinned Rhodes during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, so he holds a win over the new champion. Jey Uso has been steadfast in his belief that Jimmy Uso can be redeemed, and with his brother kicked to the curb by The Bloodline that redemption arc may be realized. The question is whether Sikoa is taking matters into his own hands, or if he is serving the bidding of another.

