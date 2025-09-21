CM Punk & AJ Lee Overcome Mind Games Of Rollins-Lynch For WWE Wrestlepalooza Win

CM Punk and AJ Lee toppled World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch during Lee's first match in a decade at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. Lynch and Rollins kept Lee out of the match for as long as possible, but there was no stopping the babyface couple once they got going and there was plenty of intergender wrestling throughout the mixed tag match.

Rollins and Punk started off the match, but Lynch got plenty of cheap shots in on Punk. After some back-and-forth with both Rollins and Lynch, Punk tried to get the hot tag to his wife, but the heels beat down on Punk. Rollins pressed Lynch over his head and threw her at his nemesis like a weapon.

After Lynch once again attempted to goad Punk into hitting her, he was finally able to tag in Lee and she and Lynch met face-to-face in the ring. They brawled and Lee hit a big cross body from the top. Rollins interfered, and Lee started slapping him. She and Punk hit some moves in tandem, including Shining Wizards. Lee locked in a Black Widow on Lynch and Punk got Rollins into a Sharpshooter. The heels countered and hit the babyfaces with dual pedigrees.

At one point, Lynch got Punk into a sharpshooter of her own, but Punk was able to reverse it until Rollins broke up the submission. All the competitors traded finishers until they wound up on the outside of the ring. Punk and Lee cleared the announce desks and got Lynch and Rollins up, but Lynch pushed Lee into the men, sending them all through the desk.

Lynch got Lee back in the ring and went for a Manhandle Slam, but Lee countered and got Lynch into the Black Widow and the Women's IC Champion tapped out.