Backstage Report On Plans For Seth Rollins At WWE WrestleMania 42 Prior To Recent Injury

On yesterday's edition of "WWE Raw," The Vision shockingly imploded when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins at the end of the episode, and though many fans believed the split happened too soon, multiple reports have suggested that the angle transpired due to Rollins being legitimately injured at Crown Jewel during his match with Cody Rhodes. It was expected that The Vision's story would continue heading into next year, and with Rollins' return timeline unknown at this time, Dave Meltzer provided additional details on the world champion's injury and revealed who his planned opponent was for WrestleMania 42 in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

"Within WWE among people who are not there, it's a shoulder injury they think. They don't trust it. Seth Rollins was tentatively scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. I don't know this but I have been told enough things to where I expected that there would be a turn on Seth Rollins at some point because the whole thing with this faction was not about Seth Rollins, it was Bron Breakker and it was about making Bron Breakker into the next Roman Reigns ... I doubt it was going to be this early."

Along with Meltzer, PWInsiderElite.com also believe that many within WWE have questioned the severity of Rollins' injury as they remain skeptical about "The Visionary" legitimately being hurt. Earlier this summer, Rollins pulled off the ultimate ruse when he faked an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, only to return at SummerSlam in full health and cash-in his Money In The Bank contract to become world champion. However, WWE's own staff was told that Rollins' injury was not part of a storyline, causing many to doubt the information they're told backstage going forward.

