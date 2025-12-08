Doctor Provides Updates On WWE Star Penta's Injury Recovery

On the November 24 edition of "WWE Raw," Penta sustained a shoulder injury during his quarterfinals match against Solo Sikoa in the "Last Time Is Now Tournament," leading many to question if the setback would be severe enough to keep him out of action for the rest of the year. Thankfully, Doctor Odiseo, who has been posting updates on Penta's injury status throughout the past two weeks, has shared some good news about the 40-year-old's recovery process.

On December 20, Penta is scheduled to reunite with his brother Rey Fenix as The Lucha Bros at AAA Guerra de Titanes and face Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano in a tag team match. In a now deleted Instagram video that was uploaded on Saturday, Odiseo explained that Penta has been posting strong results during rehab, but reminded fans that it's ultimately WWE's decision to have the former AEW star cleared in time for AAA Guerra de Titanes. Listed below are some of Odiseo's most recent updates on Penta's shoulder injury.

If Penta is cleared for December 20, it will be the first time that The Lucha Bros have teamed together since signing with WWE earlier this year. The last time Penta and Fenix stood alongside each other was on "AEW Rampage" when the duo defeated Private Party in July 2024.

After Penta's injury in the quarterfinals resulted in Sikoa winning by referee's decision, fans speculated that he was supposed to advance to the semi-finals against GUNTHER if he was able to continue the match. However, it was reported shortly after the injury occurred that Sikoa was always the planned victor and that the match ended six to eight minutes early.