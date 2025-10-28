WWE Reportedly Planning 'Big Promotional Push' For AAA Event Featuring Rey Mysterio

WWE is reportedly planning to push an AAA event, AAA Guerra de Titanes, to the level of some of the Mexican promoter's bigger shows.

AAA is set to host Guerra de Titanes on December 20, with the show set to be held at the new Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. As per "PWInsider Elite," the show, which will feature WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, is being pushed to be as big as AAA's other events, like Worlds Collide. As per the report, 60 stars are listed internally to appear at the event in Guadalajara.

AAA recently hosted AAA Heroes Inmortales 2025 this past weekend, while its next big event is AAA Alianzas, which will be held on November 2. AAA's stars will also compete alongside WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling stars at NXT Gold Rush, which will be broadcast over two nights — November 18 and November 25.

AAA and WWE have yet to announce what part Rey Mysterio will play at the event, with the Hall of Famer currently sidelined from in-ring action due to an injury. However, recent reports have indicated that Mysterio is on the mend and has once again begun to train at the Performance Center. While his son Dominik Mysterio is the current AAA Mega Champion, the legendary luchador has yet to wrestle in the Mexican promotion since it was acquired by WWE, with his last match in AAA coming way back in 2018.