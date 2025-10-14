Backstage Update On In-Ring Return Timeline For WWE HOFer Rey Mysterio

An update on the health status of Rey Mysterio came out around a week ago, suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer might not be on the sidelines for much longer. Now, an additional report from PWInsider confirms that Mysterio is back training at the Performance Center in Orlando preparing for his return to the ring.

Mysterio has been out of action since April after tearing his groin on an episode of "SmackDown."

The famed luchador has had a history of knee injuries. However, he is perhaps the best case study of the benefits that stem cell therapy can provide to some patients. Mysterio has raved about the results of his treatment and how much it helped his knees recover.

While Rey has been off WWE programming for several months, the Mysterio name still has a giant presence as Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, currently holds the Intercontinental Championship and remains a popular member of the roster. Both father and son have also been a major part of the AAA brand with Dominik winning the AAA Mega Championship, which his father had to strap around his son's waist.

Plus, Mysterio confirmed in a recent interview that his daughter Aalyah came with him on his last trip to the Performance Center and ran the ropes for the first time, a potential indicator that she may start her wrestling journey soon.

As for Mysterio's potential return date? Fans' eyes are starting to look toward November's Survivor Series, which takes place in Mysterio's hometown of San Diego, California. It is unclear if Mysterio will participate in the event at this point.

