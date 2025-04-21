Backstage Details On Rey Mysterio Injury That Caused Him To Miss WWE WrestleMania 41

With less than 24 hours till WrestleMania, the Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano suddenly took a turn when Mysterio appeared to be injured during a trios match involving him, Rey Fenix, and Dragon Lee battling Americano and the Creed brothers. By the next afternoon, it was revealed that Mysterio bowed out of the match and was replaced by Fenix, who promptly lost to Americano after being headbutted with a loaded mask.

Reviewing Night One of WrestleMania on Sunday on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that Mysterio suffered a serious injury, and despite wanting to wrestle, was ultimately not cleared.

"He tore his groin," Meltzer said. "At first, he thought he was going to be able to make the match, and then when they examined him, they were like 'You just can't.' So that may be the reason why, when I was trying to find out...last night 'Is he going to be able to go?' Because the first thing I heard was 'He was going to be able to go.' Then I heard this morning 'No, he's not going to be able to go.' So it was one of those things where he was like 'I'm going to be able to make it, I'm going to be able to make it.' And whatever it was, it's like 'He couldn't make it.'"

Meltzer noted that Americano's win was received negatively by WWE fans in Mexico. He himself wasn't a fan of the finish, particularly because it led to Fenix losing so quickly into his WWE run.

"I would say in my mind was a huge mistake, because it should've been Dragon Lee," Meltzer said. "Dragon Lee fit the storyline. Especially with the finish. I don't think it served any purpose to beat Rey Fenix in this thing."

