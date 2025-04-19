Rey Mysterio Not Medically Cleared For WWE WrestleMania, Replacement Announced

Rey Fenix will be getting his first taste of WrestleMania on Saturday just weeks following his WWE debut, as the Luchador is replacing an injured Rey Mysterio in his bout against El Grande Americano. Mysterio was injured on "WWE SmackDown" during a six-man tag team match and had to be helped to the back by officials on Friday. Social media video showed the WWE Hall of Famer basically being carried up the ramp, with officials on either side of him not letting him put weight on either leg.

Mysterio announced he wasn't medically cleared to compete on the WrestleMania pre-show after initially being called a "game-time decision" by Michael Cole. Mysterio announced Fenix would be stepping in for him in the fight for Lucha libre's honor against the masked Chad Gable. This will be the former AEW talent's fifth WWE match, including Friday's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and his debut on April 4 in a match against "WWE NXT's" Nathan Frazer.