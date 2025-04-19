WWE Calls Rey Mysterio 'Game-Time Decision' For WrestleMania 41 After SmackDown Injury

After appearing to suffer an injury last night on "WWE SmackDown" during a six-man tag match that required him needing help from doctors to get to the back, Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 41 bout against El Grande Americano is a game time decision. On the Saturday preshow, WWE commentator Michael Cole noted that Mysterio competing in the match would be a "game time decision," but WWE still ran the match graphic featuring both men.

Fan video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday showed Mysterio being helped to the back by officials. The video shows Mysterio favoring his right foot before the officials on either side of him pick him up to keep him from putting weight on either leg. In another social media video, Mysterio can be seen sitting near the ring barricade as he's being checked on by officials as the match goes on.

Fightful Select reported they were told Mysterio's injury Friday night was legitimate. Mysterio was injured in the match where he teamed alongside LWO stablemate Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to take on American Made, including Mysterio's WrestleMania opponent Chad Gable (working as El Grande Americano), but just when he was injured in the bout wasn't clear. Fightful reported they were told that if Mysterio couldn't compete, they had performers who could fill in, but no specific names were confirmed.