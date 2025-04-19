Rey Mysterio Appears To Suffer Injury In Match On WWE SmackDown Before WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano could be in jeopardy following an apparent injury to the WWE Hall of Famer during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. Mysterio was teaming alongside LWO stablemate Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix in a triple-threat victory against American Made. Fan video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows Mysterio being helped to the back by ringside officials following the match.

In the video, Mysterio can be seen being helped by two officials who have the Hall of Famer lifted off the ground. Mysterio appears to take a few steps at the start of the ramp, but quickly favors his right foot before the officials keep him from walking on either leg. It was Fenix who hit a pair of double knees on Julius Creed off the middle rope for the victory in the match, and just where Mysterio was injured wasn't immediately clear.

Mysterio's match against El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in disguise) was made official for WrestleMania last week on "WWE Raw" after Mysterio asked General Manager Adam Pearce for a match against the man who was making a mockery of Lucha libre. As of this writing, WWE has not provided an official update on Mysterio's status.