Rey Mysterio Vs. El Grande Americano (Aka Chad Gable) Signed For WWE WrestleMania 41

El Grande Americano has been a thorn in the LWO's side since his debut on the March 24 episode of "WWE Raw," and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has had enough. On Monday's episode of the red brand, Mysterio approached Adam Pearce with to request a match against the patriotic masked fighter in Vegas, and with little convincing, the general manager made the match official.

Mysterio confronted Pearce in a backstage segment following the LWO's loss in a tag team match against El Grande Americano and American Made, where Americano won by headbutting Dragon Lee with metal in his mask. Mysterio emphasized Americano's disrespect, particularly towards the luchador tradition, and implored Pearce to do him a favor. Mysterio requested a match with Americano at WrestleMania, to which Pearce almost immediately made official. Mysterio thanked Pearce as the segment ended.

The match between Mysterio and Americano is set to be Americano's (or Chad Gable's, if the rumors are true) first WrestleMania singles match, while the contest is set to be Mysterio's thirteenth appearance on the grandest stage of them all. As of writing, no further information — such as the match's place on the two-night card or any stipulations — have been made available. WrestleMania 41 is set to stream live from Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. A Triple Threat between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship was also officiated on Monday's episode of "Raw."