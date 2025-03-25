WWE RAW 3/24/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When John Cena turned heel, I think a lot of us were pretty sure he was telling a story about age and mortality — an ex-champion's desperation to reclaim his former glory one last time despite the fact that he's no longer the youngest or the best in the field, and the lengths such a man might go to in pursuit of that glory. That's the story WWE seemed to be setting up at the time.

Then came the first Heel Cena promo, which centered the conflict around Cena's relationship with the fans — an odd choice for the aforementioned "a lot of us," since hating the fans is a slightly different motive than the pursuit of former glory. This week, Cena took the next logical step down that path and made it clear his heel character is not doing this because he's getting old and he's desperate for one last run. That motive would have itself explained why Cena wants the title; now we know he wants the title so he can take it away from the WWE fans he hates so much. And in fact, the WWE fans he's always hated — Cena went so far this week as to reframe his entire career as essentially a social experiment that saw him manipulate the fans one way and then another, attempting to figure out what they care about most so he could take his revenge on them. Apparently, his introduction of the spinner belt in April 2005, to widespread negativity, was the piece of data that told him WWE fans cared most about the legacy of the world title, which is why he's going to win it at WrestleMania, retire with it, and take it away.

...

I don't know if people are properly appreciating how insane this is. WWE isn't just saying "John Cena is a heel," they're saying "John Cena has always been a heel." Cena came out and said in his promo that he can explain any moment of his career through the lens of this heel character, which doesn't just open the storyline up to a degree of scrutiny it is absolutely incapable of passing, but also confirms that he's admitting to lying and manipulating the fans for his entire career. I'm not sure there's any coming back from that, narratively — you can't just have Cena turn face again in December and retire forgiven, can you? After he's been manipulating the fans for 20 years?

Beyond the fact that this just feels like too big of a swing for WWE to land successfully, it's also not one I have any real interest in seeing them attempt. If they had just continued to paint by the numbers, they would have had a simple, character-driven slam dunk, but that's not enough in "The Paul Levesque Era." No, now Cena is trying to RUIN WRESTLING by taking away the WWE Championship (which, we have another world title, we could just switch to that one, couldn't we) and oh, that sentence really cut to the heart of Babyface Hero Of The People Cody Rhodes, who now has to SAVE WRESTLING. It's all just very cartoony — very much the same flavor as Rhodes' title match at last year's WrestleMania, when Steve Austin wasn't available so The Undertaker filled in, and nobody cared that it didn't make sense. So far, this doesn't strike me as intricate, detail-oriented storytelling, which is what it should probably be if you're rewriting the entire history one of your primary characters. It strikes me as big, broad strokes, bold colors, "look another explosion" storytelling. Which, if that's your thing, fine, but you will forgive me for officially checking out at this stop on the Heel Cena roller coaster.

Written by Miles Schneiderman